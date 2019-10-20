|
STEVEN F. MANLEY Cedar Rapids Steven F. Manley died unexpectedly at home on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at the age of 68. Steve is survived by his wife of 45 years, Dianne Manley; sisters, Arla Allen (Jim) of Powhatan, Va., Sharon McCurry of Summerville, Fla., and Linda Regenweather of Ocala, Fla.; three nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Carol Manley, of Muscatine, Iowa. Steve was born and raised in Muscatine, Iowa, graduated from Muscatine High School and graduated from Morrison Institute of Technology with an associate's degree in civil engineering. He was a Vietnam-era veteran serving in the U.S. Navy, both active and reserve, stationed on Midway Island as a radioman, and achieved the rank of RM3. Steve had a strong work ethic and started at the age of 12 as a paperboy for the Muscatine Journal. He also worked for Sun Mart Grocery Store, Heinz and Grain Processing Corp. After moving to Arlington, Va., he worked for three years at the Virginia Department of Transportation as an inspector. He retired after 39 years with Terracon Consultants of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, as a senior driller and technician. He traveled extensively for his job and knew most of the employees in the company. He was a kind, generous and helpful man. He loved his cats and dogs and playing cards with his friends, and had an encyclopedic knowledge of war movies, cowboy movies and rock music. Steve was a member of Christ Episcopal Church and through it had volunteered at Habitat for Humanity and Green Square Meals. Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to your favorite animal shelter.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019