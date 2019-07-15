STEVEN F. PILCHER Independence Steven F. Pilcher, 62, of Independence, Iowa, died after a long battle with cancer on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Cedar Valley Hospice House in Waterloo, Iowa. He was born on April 20, 1957, in Oelwein, Iowa, the son of Floyd "Jack" E. and Mary A. (Gorman) Pilcher. Steve was raised on his parents' farm in rural Otterville, Iowa, and attended Country School No. 6. In 1975, he graduated from Jefferson High School in Independence. Steve went on to work as a resident treatment tech at the Mental Health Institute in Independence for more than 20 years. On May 3, 1986, he married Vicki L. Dillavou at St. John's Catholic Church in Independence. He later received an associate degree in LAN management from Kirkwood Community College. He worked for Workforce Development in Cedar Rapids and Waterloo as a workforce advisor and information technology, until his retirement in 2012. Steve was active in the Independence community; he volunteered often and belonged to the Independence Garden Club, Buchanan County Democrats and Buchanan County Indivisible. Steve was known to be a caring man and often would spend time helping others. He enjoyed nature and spent time kayaking, fishing, hiking, bird watching and gardening. He also liked to keep his hands busy by doing home improvement projects and repairing computers and other devices. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Vicki L. Pilcher, Independence; his daughter, Erin (Andrew) Reiff, Delhi, Iowa; a granddaughter, Tara Reiff; two brothers, Charles Pilcher, Gails Ferry, Conn., and James Pilcher, Chandler, Ariz.; three sisters, Barbara (James) Anderson, Waterloo, Joyce (John Troy) Brown, Wilmington, Del., and Rita (Dale) Walters, Taftville, Conn.; four sisters-in-law, Eloise Dillavou, Independence, Renee (Richard) Keese, Cindy Tucker, Waterloo and Martha Pilcher (Jan Wigert), Half Moon Bay, Calif.; a brother-in-law, Ed (Marnetta) Dillavou, Evansdale, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews. Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd "Jack" and Mary Pilcher; a brother, Don Pilcher; and two sisters-in-law, Karen Pilcher and Ruth Pilcher. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at Hope Wesleyan Church in Independence with the Rev. Robert Solon officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the Reiff Family Center in Independence. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to one of the following: Cedar Valley Hospice, 801 First St. E, Independence, IA 50644; Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center, 200 Hawkins Dr., Iowa City, IA 52242; , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 15, 2019