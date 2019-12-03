|
|
STEVEN KENNETH GRIFFIN Cedar Rapids Steven Kenneth Griffin, 64, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, after a four-year battle with cancer. He died with his wife, daughters and mother by his side. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Funeral Mass: 2 p.m. Friday at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church with burial immediately following at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in the Garden of Reflection. Steve and his family would like to thank the Cedar Rapids Regis Class of 1973 and other friends who brightened his days with cards, visits and prayers. Steve's family would like to express extreme appreciation for all the friends and family who have surrounded them with love and selfless acts, throughout Steve's fight. Finally, they will be forever grateful to Dr. Samuel Wood and his team, the staff of Hall Perrine Cancer Center, Chad Proctor, ARNP of Mercy Palliative and Hospice Care, and all the staff and volunteers of Mercy Hospice that cared for Steve in his final days. Memorial contributions can be made to the family. They will be donated in Steve's honor to Mercy Hospice House and Hall Perrine Cancer Center. For additional information and full obituary, please visit www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019