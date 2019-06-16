STEVEN HINES Denver, Colo. "Life is what happens to you while you're busy making other plans." John Lennon Steven Hines, 67, of Denver, Colo., passed away May 12, 2019, after a gallant fight with leukemia. Steve was the son of Joan and the late Ernie Hines of Hiawatha. Steve graduated from Kennedy High School in 1969 and from Dana College in Blair, Neb., in 1973. He began his teaching career at Boys Town, Neb., and continued teaching in the Erie and Brighton school districts after moving to Colorado. Steve had a successful 22-year career with United Airlines, Denver, Colo. Making time to volunteer teaching and guiding blind snow skiers was a priority with Steve. When Steve moved to Colorado, he knew it was his new home. The mountains were Steve's favorite place to be, spending his free time skiing, golfing and camping with friends and family. When visiting Steve, he always made you feel at home by offering your favorite cold beverage and a good story (sometimes a really long story!). Steve is survived by his mother, Joan Hines; his true love, Beverly Real; and his brothers, Russ and Tony Hines, and their families. A celebration of Steve's life will be held Saturday June 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tucker Park, 101 B Ave., Hiawatha, IA 52233. Published in The Gazette on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary