STEVEN J. STODOLA Mapleton Steven J. Stodola, 70, of Mapleton, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mapleton. A visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, with a vigil service at 5 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Full obituary is available online at www.armstrongfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020