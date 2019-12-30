|
STEVEN JAMES BROWN Cedar Rapids Steven James Brown, 68, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at his home. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Steven was born April 20, 1951, in Decatur, Ill., the son of James and Maurine (Witt) Brown. He graduated from Ridgewood High School in Peoria, Ill. Steven attended Illinois Central College and Bradley University in Peoria with a degree in construction engineering. He worked at Rainbird Sprinklers and Ardan's before moving to Des Moines. Steven most recently worked for Continental Alarm Systems in Des Moines. He was united in marriage to Mary Catherine (Merfeld) Ramsden. Steven was an avid woodworker in his retirement and participated in craft shows in What Cheer, Iowa, Riverside, Iowa, and in Peoria at Ridgewood High School. Survivors include his wife, Mary Ramsden; one sister, Barbara Bloomfield of Prescott Valley, Ariz.; one brother, David Brown of Schertz, Texas; four nieces; four nephews; step-children, Ann (John) Bodensteiner and Miriam (Christopher) Selusi; step-granddaughters, Alicia Ramsden (Antonio Walker) and Jessica Ramsden; and step-great-grandchildren, Avery and Adrian Ramsden and Sofia Prieto-Vargas. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Maurine; and sister, Teresa Lent. Please share a memory of Steven at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 30, 2019