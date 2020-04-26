|
STEVEN JOE "CHROMEY" CHRAMOSTA Cedar Rapids Steve Chramosta, 61, lost his battle against COVID-19 on April 22, 2020. Steve was born Feb. 23, 1959, to Franklin and Phyllis (Main) Chramosta. He married the former Marlene Florang on Oct. 23, 2006. Steve attended Jefferson High School and completed his journeyman's certification through Carpenters Local 308. He was self-employed in carpentry and lawn care. Survivors include his wife, Marlene Chramosta; mother, Phyllis Chramosta; son, Josh Chramosta; granddaughter, Josie Davenport-Chramosta; and sister, Christy (Doug) Haars. Chromey enjoyed his times fishing and hunting with his old buddies. Please leave memories and photos on his Facebook page: Steve Chromey Chramosta. "Your Wings were ready but My Heart was not." — I'll always love you, Marlene
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020