Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Chramosta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Joe "Chromey" Chramosta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Joe "Chromey" Chramosta Obituary
STEVEN JOE "CHROMEY" CHRAMOSTA Cedar Rapids Steve Chramosta, 61, lost his battle against COVID-19 on April 22, 2020. Steve was born Feb. 23, 1959, to Franklin and Phyllis (Main) Chramosta. He married the former Marlene Florang on Oct. 23, 2006. Steve attended Jefferson High School and completed his journeyman's certification through Carpenters Local 308. He was self-employed in carpentry and lawn care. Survivors include his wife, Marlene Chramosta; mother, Phyllis Chramosta; son, Josh Chramosta; granddaughter, Josie Davenport-Chramosta; and sister, Christy (Doug) Haars. Chromey enjoyed his times fishing and hunting with his old buddies. Please leave memories and photos on his Facebook page: Steve Chromey Chramosta. "Your Wings were ready but My Heart was not." — I'll always love you, Marlene
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -