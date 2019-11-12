|
STEVEN WILLIAM KADLEC Cedar Rapids Steven William Kadlec, 80, of Cedar Rapids, died Nov. 10, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital after a short illness. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. John the XXIII Catholic Church in Fairfax by the Rev. Dustin Vu. Burial to follow in Cedar Memorial Cemetery. A vigil will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Teahen Funeral Home, where friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the church. Steve is survived by his wife, Carol; children, Kenneth Kadlec of North Liberty, Kathleen Kadlec of Orland Park, Ill., Keith (Justine) Kadlec of Cedar Rapids, Karen Graber of Cedar Rapids, Kevin (Traci) Kadlec of Lisbon and Kurt Kadlec of Cedar Rapids; stepdaughter, Kelsie (Druid) Toney of Des Moines; stepsons, Brendon (Lonna) Huisingh of Tiffin and Aaron (Michelle) Huisingh of Fulton, Ill.; 23 grandchildren, Madison, Cameron and Maci Kadlec, Tucker and Michael Graber III, Jake Kadlec, Lauren and Samuel Steven Kadlec; stepgrandchildren, Sophia Huisingh, Cory (Dakota) Ireland, Caitlin (Levi) Morse, Cameron (Jen) Coe, Tristan (Ally) Huisingh, Bryan, Eliana, Kyra, Rebekkah, Micah, Garrett and Lillian Huisingh, Kairi, Owen and Fawkes Toney; six great-grandchildren, Arianna Coe, Elliot Ireland, Chad Coe, Liam Ireland, Cadell Morse and Isabel Ireland; and a sister, Pene State of Waverly. Steven's former wife, Margaret Kadlec; and parents, Richard and Gwendolyn, preceded him in death. Steven was born Oct. 29, 1939, and grew up near Ellis Park on the northwest side of Cedar Rapids. Descended from Czech parents, his fondest childhood memory was that of rolling large snowballs down the hill near Harrison School. A gregarious young man, Steven had his own business at the age of nine selling "soda pops" to golfers at Ellis Park. Steven played football, ran track and wrestled at Jefferson High School. He then served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1958 to 1961 as an automotive mechanic and was stationed at camps Pendleton and Lejeune, N.C., and Vieques Island, Puerto Rico. He eventually became a career public servant for the U.S. Postal Service from 1961 until his retirement in 1992. He married Laura Ziemer in 1964 and resided in Cedar Rapids. They were later divorced. He married Margaret Noce in 1993 and moved to Eureka Springs, Ark. They returned to Cedar Rapids in 2000. Margaret died in 2004 and Steven married Carol Huber in 2008. They resided in Cedar Rapids. Steve's faith was tremendously important to him and he was heavily involved with the Knights of Columbus, which he joined in 1965. He later reactivated a council for the Knights in Eureka Springs. He was moved to convert to Catholicism after reading "A Doctor at Calvary" by Pierre Barbet. Steven was a recovering alcoholic for over 30 years and was very active in Alcoholics Anonymous and served on its board. He particularly enjoyed sponsoring people who had recently acknowledged their addiction. He was a great role model for conquering adversities. After Margaret's death in 2004, Steven began volunteering for both Mercy and St. Luke's Hospitals. He enjoyed wintering in Florida, the History Channel, watching anyone play football (even local high school kids), golfing, gardening and spending time with his large family. He will be dearly missed. Semper Fidelis. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established to be used for Steve's favorite charities.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019