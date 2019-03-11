Home

Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
Steven L. Barton Obituary
STEVEN L. BARTON Cedar Rapids Steven L. Barton, 68, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Friday, March 8, 2019, at his home. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Funeral service: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at the funeral home. Steven was born Oct. 11, 1950, the son of Leonard and Ione "Rene" (Wenger) Barton. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1969 and went on to attend Kirkwood Community College. Steven married Paula Stewart on Aug. 24, 1979, at Church of Eden in Cedar Rapids. The couple moved to Illinois in the early 1980s and returned to Cedar Rapids in 1990. Steven worked as an auto painter before becoming a pipefitter for Local 125 Plumbers and Pipefitters for than 40 years and retiring in 2007. Steven was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He enjoyed fishing in Canada and all kinds of sports, including stock car racing. Steven loved to go to auctions and collected everything from toys to coins. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of the Moose Lodge and Eagles Club. Steven loved his family dearly. Survivors include his wife, Paula Barton of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Brandy Lee Hammack, her husband, James and their children, Evelyn Lee and Henry James Hammock, of Austin, Texas; son, Jeremy Steven Barton, his wife, Stephanie and their children, Samuel Katz and Ella Grace Barton, of Centennial, Colo.; stepdaughter, Shawn De´Raye Grady, her husband, Jason, and their children, Gage Stephen and Paige Elizabeth Grady of Cedar Rapids; cousins, Sandy and Larry Marsh of Swisher and Janice and Lance Doud, of Fort Worth, Texas; parents-in-law, Ron and Ruby Moser of Arlington. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Rene Barton. Please share a memory of Steven at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019
