STEVEN MICHAEL KLINKKAMMER Iowa City Steven Michael Klinkkammer, 72, of Iowa City, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Steve was born on Sept. 20, 1947, in Iowa City to Raymond A. and Ruth May (Jensen) Klinkkammer. He was married to Su San Schrock for 27 years. Su San passed away in 1993. Steven was united in marriage to Marlene (Bolger) Thomas on March 18, 1995. While Steve's health declined in the last few weeks, his wife, Marlene, was his biggest supporter and the very best and most nurturing care provider for him. Steve was a mechanical engineer at P&H Cranes for several years until they relocated to another state. Steve then spent the rest of his career as a design engineer at Rockwell Collins Aviation until his retirement in 2014. Steve was a humble and private man, but he was extremely proud of the work that he did, and he had reason to be proud: He was an incredible and meticulous engineer. Steve enjoyed fishing, hunting, tinkering in his garage, mowing, and was an avid Cubs, Green Bay Packers and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. Most of all, Steve enjoyed a quiet day at home, going with the slower pace of life and being surrounded by his family. His family was his biggest pride and joy, always. Steve is survived by his wife, Marlene Klinkkammer; his son, Tracy Klinkkammer of North Liberty; and his daughters, Summer (Dan) Smith of Farmington, Utah, Jessica (Nick) Lang of North Liberty and Amy (Alex) Silkman of Scottsdale, Ariz. Steve had eight grandchildren: Xander, Crystiana Su, Madison (Mitchell Walker), Jackson, Emerson, Haddon, Harlow and Hayes. Steve also is survived by many nieces and nephew. He is survived by his siblings: Stan "Butch" (Eve) Klinkkammer, Penny (Giz) Blakley, Mike (Bonnie) Klinkkammer, Sherri (Pat) Novak, Tina (Tom) Keith, Mark Klinkkammer and Marcia (Rick) Frauenholtz. Steve also is survived by his ever-faithful lap buddy, Mickey. Steve is preceded in death by his grandparents, Alvin and Annie Klinkkammer; his parents, Raymond and Ruth; his wife, Su; and his sister, Penny (Klinkkammer) Blakley. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Lensing Funeral Home, 605 Kirkwood Ave., Iowa City, where a visitation will be held at 9 to 11 a.m. A private burial will be at Downey Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family and will be donated to charities that were important to Steve.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020