STEVEN MICHAEL MORAVEK Cedar Rapids Steven Michael Moravek, 56, of Cedar Rapids, died Oct. 9, 2019, after a battle with cancer. His family invites everyone to celebrate his memory from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Cruise Park in Mechanicsville. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. He is survived by his mother, Joan; siblings, Ronald (Julie) Moravek, Sharon (Doyle) Pickering, Mary Moravek, Robert (Tammy Klinkkammer) Moravek and Denise (Richard) Konigsmark; stepdaughters, Shawn Marin and Dawn Bjork; girlfriend, Lan Pham; and many nieces and nephews. Born Dec. 11, 1962, to parents Russell and Joan (Stanton) Moravek, Steve loved swimming. Everywhere he traveled, destination in mind or not, Steve was looking for a place to swim. He also enjoyed fishing, camping and boating. His strength of character served him well as the maintenance director at Prelude Behavioral Services. And, to the end, he retained that great sense of humor. He will be missed. Memorials may be directed to the family for donation. Steve was preceded in death by his father and sister, Dianne Moravek. Please share your support and memories with Steve's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019