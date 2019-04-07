STEVEN DEAN OLDENBURGER O'Fallon, Mo. Steven Dean Oldenburger, 50, of O'Fallon, Mo., formerly of Marion, Iowa, passed away late Monday, April 1, 2019. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, Marion. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church, conducted by the Rev. Dr. Howard Chapman. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Steven was born May 21, 1968, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Darrel D. and Jeanne M. (Barron) Oldenburger. He had a heart of gold, a beautiful personality and a zest for life. We are all blessed to have known and loved him. Steve was the best husband, father and son. He forever will be near and dear to our hearts and forgotten by none. We will never forget the unconditional love he had for us all. Spread your wings now, rest in peace, Steve. He is survived by his wife, Mary E. Oldenburger of O'Fallon, Mo.; his daughters, Kylee and Megan Oldenburger of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Jessica Grimaldo of O'Fallon and Erica Clark of The Woodlands, Texas; his sons, Sebastian Camacho and Margarito Grimaldo of O'Fallon; his grandchildren, JohnNathan, JessLynn, Joseph, Faye and Trevor; his father, Darrel D. Oldenburger; and his brother, Brian D. Oldenburger. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jeanne Oldenburger; grandparents, George and Wilma Oldenburger of Waterloo, Iowa; his brother, Randy Oldenburger of Marion; and niece, Nichole Oldenburger of Marion. Memorials may be directed to the family in Steven's memory. Please share a memory of Steven at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary