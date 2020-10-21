1/1
Steven Patten
1955 - 2020
STEVEN PATTEN Monticello Steven Patten, 64, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Allen Hospital, Waterloo, following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church, rural Monticello, where friends may call after noon. Interment will be in the Oakwood Cemetery, Monticello. Pastor Caleb Schewe will officiate at the services. Masks must be worn and fitted properly over the nose and mouth at all times to enter the church. Social distancing needs to be practiced as well. Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, has taken Steven and his family into their care. Surviving are two sisters, Linda Patten, Marion, and Barbara (Dennis) Mordhorst, Soldier, Iowa; three nieces, Debbie (Aaron) Gress, Jenny (Jason) Neddermeyer and Robin Mordhorst; four great-nephews; and a great-niece. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ruth Patten. Steven Robert Patten was born Oct. 28, 1955, at the John McDonald Hospital, Monticello, Iowa. He was the son of Robert and Ruth Koch Patten. He graduated from Monticello Community Schools with the Class of 1974. Steve continued his education at Iowa State University, the University of Iowa and Kirkwood Community College. He was employed in the maintenance department at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Iowa City. Steve later worked at Office Depot. Prior to his many years of illness, Steven had a great tenor voice, was the student council president, a member of the National Honor Society and a member of Troop 1683 of the Boy Scouts. He was also a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran's Church. As an irony, he died the exact same day as his father, 27 years apart.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 21, 2020.
October 21, 2020
My heart is so full of joy and love for you my dear brother. You are finally in the arms of Jesus and free of all pain. Our parents are so happy that you are now in heaven with them. Well done my good and faithful servant. I will always love you!!
Linda Patten
Sister
