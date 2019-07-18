STEVEN PAUL THALACKER Cedar Rapids Steven Paul Thalacker, 51, died peacefully Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at his home in Cedar Rapids. Memorial Services: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. Inurnment: St. John's Cemetery, rural Homestead. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday before the service. Memorials may be contributed to the in Steven's name. Steven is survived by his brothers, David (Heidi) of Fairfax and John (Michele) of Baxter; and nieces and nephews, William, Ben, Timothy, Trevor and Elizabeth. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister. Steven was born April 15, 1968, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Ronald "RT" Thalacker and Maureen "Butchie" Wetjen Thalacker. He attended the Amana schools, graduating from Amana High School in 1986. He went on to further his education at the University of Northern Iowa in the business field. Steve returned to Amana and worked at the Ox Yoke, Norwood Souvenir Inc. and Cedar Crest Manufacturing. In 2011 he relocated to Cedar Rapids. Steve did things his own way. Following his dad's lead, he was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. He loved the Packers, the Brewers and the Badgers. Steve loved all his nieces and nephew — he always was interested in their activities and how they were getting along. Steve enjoyed visiting his good friend Stan in Green Bay and later in Florida. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on July 18, 2019