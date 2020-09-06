Steven Pidima

STEVE PIDIMA Victor Steve Pidima, 72, of Victor, died on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City. A celebration of his life will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Lake Iowa Nature Center, 2550 G Ave., Ladora, IA 52251. The gathering will be held in the lower level. Memorials may be designated to the Steve Pidima Memorial Fund and mailed in care of Smith Funeral Home, P.O. Box 485, Victor, IA 52347. Memories and condolences may be shared with Steve's family online at www.smithfh.com
. Steve is survived by his wife of 37 years, Barbara Pidima of Victor; son, Kevin (Jennifer) Pidima of Williamsburg; two daughters, Dawn (Paul) Risner of Williamsburg and Kelsey (Cody) Hicks of Montezuma; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Diane (George) Kristjanson of Shellsburg, Iowa, and Stan Pidima of Marion, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Genevieve (Van Scoyoc) Pidima.