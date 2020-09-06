1/1
Steven Pidima
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STEVE PIDIMA Victor Steve Pidima, 72, of Victor, died on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City. A celebration of his life will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Lake Iowa Nature Center, 2550 G Ave., Ladora, IA 52251. The gathering will be held in the lower level. Memorials may be designated to the Steve Pidima Memorial Fund and mailed in care of Smith Funeral Home, P.O. Box 485, Victor, IA 52347. Memories and condolences may be shared with Steve's family online at www.smithfh.com. Steve is survived by his wife of 37 years, Barbara Pidima of Victor; son, Kevin (Jennifer) Pidima of Williamsburg; two daughters, Dawn (Paul) Risner of Williamsburg and Kelsey (Cody) Hicks of Montezuma; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Diane (George) Kristjanson of Shellsburg, Iowa, and Stan Pidima of Marion, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Genevieve (Van Scoyoc) Pidima.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Lake Iowa Nature Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home
1103 Broad Street
Grinnell, IA 50112
641-236-3134
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved