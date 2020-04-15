|
STEVEN ARTHUR PUDIL Swisher Steven Arthur Pudil, 75, of Swisher, passed away surrounded with love and his family by his side on Monday, April 13, 2020, at his son and daughter-in-law's home following an 18-month-long battle with cancer. Because of state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. Survivors include his three sons, Robin (Gena) Pudil, Kurt Pudil and Chad (Kris) Pudil; grandchildren, Kody (Rachelle) Pudil, Kourtney (Brandon) Janss, Wes Pudil, Josie Pudil and Jayce Pudil; great-grandchildren, Charleigh, Daxton and Austyn Pudil, and Ellison Janss; nieces, Gretchen (David) Wettendorf, Val Pudil and Cori (Mike) Ollinger; and best friends, Ron Eden, Jim Bys and Dave Chalupsky. Steve was born April 12, 1945, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Edwin and Irene (Marak) Pudil. He was a 1963 graduate of Prairie High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy. He married Lynn Chmelicek in May 1969 in Brunswick, Ga. They later returned to Swisher where they spent the remainder of their lives together, until Lynn's passing in 2017. He missed Lynn desperately since her passing. They loved playing Skip Bo and they are surely having a wonderful reunion playing cards today. Steve owned and operated Swisher Plumbing Co. He was a member of the Swisher American Legion, and a past member of both the Swisher City Council and the Swisher Fire Department. His favorite pastime was traveling to Wenasaga Lake in Canada over 100 times, where he would fish for walleye. His time there included 15 years as a cabin owner with Lynn. Steve loved spending time with his family. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant the world to him. He especially loved his "Friday Night Date" with Gena to the casino, watching Josie play ball and reading books to the great-grandkids. He also enjoyed his visits with Barney at the auto shop. In addition to his wife, Steve was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Brian Pudil. The family expresses their gratitude to UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospice, Rod, Becky and Dr. William Silverman. Memorials for the Swisher American Legion and the Swisher Fire Department may be directed to the Steven A. Pudil Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 55, Swisher, IA 52338. Because we are unable to be together, please share your support and memories with Steve's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020