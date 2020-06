STEVEN "PAPPY" RAY BATCHELLER SR. Cedar Rapids Steven "Pappy" Ray Batcheller Sr., 72, died on Friday, June 12, 2020. Private services will be held. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon. He is survived by his wife, Tracy; daughter, Adri (Tony) Turner; sons, Ray (Jessica) and Lee (Haley); grandchildren, Logan, Lily, Lawrence, Liam, Bailey and Rayce; sister, Sharon Hudson; and brother, Ric Batcheller. Pappy enjoyed auctioneering, flea markets, chess, video games and discussing everything. He made a great impact as a teacher to his family. He may be gone, but never forgotten. Please share your support and memories with Pappy's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.