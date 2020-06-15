Steven Ray "Pappy" Batcheller Sr.
STEVEN "PAPPY" RAY BATCHELLER SR. Cedar Rapids Steven "Pappy" Ray Batcheller Sr., 72, died on Friday, June 12, 2020. Private services will be held. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon. He is survived by his wife, Tracy; daughter, Adri (Tony) Turner; sons, Ray (Jessica) and Lee (Haley); grandchildren, Logan, Lily, Lawrence, Liam, Bailey and Rayce; sister, Sharon Hudson; and brother, Ric Batcheller. Pappy enjoyed auctioneering, flea markets, chess, video games and discussing everything. He made a great impact as a teacher to his family. He may be gone, but never forgotten. Please share your support and memories with Pappy's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 15, 2020.
