|
|
STEVEN JAMES REILLY Cedar Rapids Steven James Reilly, 54, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at his home. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life and burial at Czech National Cemetery will take place at a later date. Steve was born Jan. 28, 1965, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Jim and Sandy (Roudabush) Reilly. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1983. Steve was united in marriage to Carolyn Lee (Medulan) LaBarge on June 1, 2001, in Las Vegas, Nev. He worked as a metal fabricator for Barnes Manufacturing, Iowa Fluid Products, Sign Production, and presently was employed at CR Conveying. Steve and Carolyn later started their own business, All Custom Steel. He enjoyed camping, boating and fishing. Steve loved to play the guitar, shooting at the gun range, and his Harley-Davidson. Survivors include his parents, Jim and Sandy Reilly of Cedar Rapids; his sister, Lori (Kelly) Dekko of Cedar Rapids; and his dog, Scooter. Steve was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Lee Reilly; and sister, Kathy Reilly. Please share a memory of Steve at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 26, 2019