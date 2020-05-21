|
|
STEVEN ROBERT PROUTY Robins Steven Robert Prouty of Robins, Iowa, died on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at age 63. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when extended family and friends can safely gather together. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids, is assisting the family and is hosting a virtual memorial page where all are welcome to visit and share comfort and memories. Please visit www.stewartbaxter.com and find Steve's tribute wall under the Obituaries tab. Steve was born in Cedar Rapids, and grew up in Alburnett and Marion, Iowa. He graduated from Marion High School in 1975, and hired out on the Chicago Northwestern Railroad in 1979. Steve stayed with the railroad his entire career, serving as UTU Local Union Chair and on safety boards. He retired from the Union Pacific Railroad in 2019. Steve loved to work his magic doing small engine repair and general mechanic and electronic problem solving. He did a lot of building and woodworking and worked in the family real estate business. He loved to golf and fish for snapper in Florida with his close friends Ed and Nancy. He was known for his outstanding sense of humor and his love for singing Elvis at karaoke. Steve is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Lelia Garner; their children, Celia Garner-Prouty of Storm Lake, Iowa, and Benjamin Garner-Prouty of Robins; his mother, Marilyn Prouty of Cedar Rapids; his 10 brothers and sisters, Jane, Becky, Mike, Kathy, Mel, Mary, Tom, Mark, Jeff and Joe; and many special nieces and nephews. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Prouty.
Published in The Gazette on May 21, 2020