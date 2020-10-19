STEVEN ROGER MACHULA Cedar Rapids Steven Roger Machula, 76, passed away on Oct. 17, 2020. Born on Dec. 11, 1943, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Milo and Bessie Machula, Steve graduated from Springville High School in 1962. He married his high school sweetheart, Ricky French, on July 27, 1963. Employed at the body shop of the former Allen Motor Co. for more than 30 years, Steve enjoyed working with his hands, though his real passion was farming. Over the years, he tended to his farm on the southeast side of Cedar Rapids, as well as his parents' farm, growing corn, soybeans, and hay. He also raised everything from cattle to hogs to sheep, and managed his children's ever-changing collection of pet horses, rabbits, chickens, dogs and cats. As a 4-Her, Steve was proud of his championship sheep. Because he had such a great experience in 4-H growing up, he was a 4-H leader for 10 years and served on the Linn County Extension Council. He also served his community as a volunteer firefighter for West Bertram Township and as a trustee for Bertram Township. He was a member of the Springville Presbyterian Church. Upon retirement, Steve became active with woodworking and was always in the company of his faithful dog Rocky, then Gage. Steve is survived by his family: daughters, Cheryl (Eric) Wery of Mount Vernon, Kathy (Kieran) Moore of Lake Shore, Minn., and Laura (Jeffrey) Mayhook of La Center, Wash., and a son, Shawn (Emily) of Waukegan, Ill.; his grandchildren, Emily, Mary, Mila, Nick, Kristy, Parker, Nathan (Mindy) and Zoeanna (Matthew), Lili; great-grandson, John; and former spouse, Ricky of Marion. Steve also is survived by his siblings, Dave (Marla) of Springville and Carl (Hilda) of Marion. Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Milo and Bessie Machula; and sister, Neola (Jerry) Olsem of Greeley. Due to COVID-19, there will be no viewing or services. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. The family extends heartfelt thanks to the caregivers at Solon Retirement Village and Iowa City Hospice for their compassionate care. Steve's gentle nature and sense of humor graced all who knew him, and he will be greatly missed. Arrangements are entrusted with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services.



