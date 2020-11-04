STEVEN RUCKER Monticello Steven Rucker, 72, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Jones Regional Medical Center following a sudden illness. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at St. John's Lutheran Church, rural Monticello. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery with military honors. Friends may call at the church after 3 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Steven Rucker scholarship fund. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com
. Goettsch Funeral Home has taken Steven and his family into their care. Masks must be worn and fitted properly over the nose and mouth at all times to enter the church. Social distancing needs to be practiced as well. Survivors include his wife, Dianna; two children, Nate (Tara) Rucker and Rachel (Matt) Cochran; three stepchildren, Drew (Heloisa) Ball, Emily (Johnny) Russ and Ryan (Lisa) Ball; his grandchildren, Boedi and Anders Rucker, Daniel and Lucas Cochran, Roslynne and Memphis, Russ and Teagan Ball; and a sister-in-law, Jean Rucker. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fran and Bill Rucker; and a brother, William Michael. Steven Earl Rucker was born Aug. 23, 1948, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was the son of William and Frances Rasmuson Rucker. Steve graduated from Marion High School in 1966. He continued his education at the University of Iowa, receiving a bachelor's degree in computer science. Steve served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era, retiring after 20 years at the rank of lieutenant colonel. As a child, he was the primary inspiration to start the family's business, Marion Bait. He was employed at Equifax and AEGON in Cedar Rapids. Steve ended his working career in technology at Pearson, as a project manager for basic skills testing. Steve married Dianna Boots on July 28, 2007, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Monticello. Steve retired from Pearson in 2013 but remained active in the community. Steve had always wanted to be a teacher and in retirement worked as a substitute teacher for the Anamosa, Monticello and Springville schools. He coached baseball and basketball at several different levels at Anamosa and Monticello and Linn-Mar. When he wasn't coaching, he refereed for multiple sports. Steve was Dianna's assistant when she was doing a photo shoot or wedding. They worked together at the front gate at the Jones County Fair for many years and were grand marshals at a Monticello homecoming parade. Steve was active in his church, serving as an elder at St. John's Lutheran Church. His best retirement job was taking his grandchildren fishing.