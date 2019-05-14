STEVEN "SPRINT" J. SELZER Iowa City Steven "Sprint" J. Selzer, 72, died Friday, May 10, 2019, while riding his bicycle. A memorial service to celebrate Sprint's life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. Following the service, friends are welcome to join the family at The Kirkwood Room from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Special Olympics of Iowa or to TRAIL of Johnson County. Sprint was born Nov. 15, 1946, in Cedar Rapids and was raised in Fairfax, a town he loved. In 1965, he graduated from Prairie High School and then attended Coe College. Sprint managed his family's businesses in Fairfax for many years, including the Dairy Queen, the Garden of Eden Fruit Market and Bob's Meats, later known as Fairfax Meat Co. Sprint rode in RAGBRAI from 1975 to 2018 and co-founded the storied Sprint Selzer Bicycle Club, becoming a beloved figure throughout the state. On Oct. 10, 1992, Sprint married the love of his life, Marietta Hogan, and moved to Iowa City. Together, they enjoyed frequent travels abroad and across the country and became doting grandparents. In 2007, Sprint found his true calling when he became a direct caregiver for REM Iowa. Sprint was an advocate for those he cared for and developed close relationships with his clients and their families. He was loved and respected by his clients and contributed greatly to the quality of their lives. Sprint volunteered with the Fairfax American Legion, Fairfax Hey Days and TRAIL of Johnson County. Sprint also enjoyed the arts and many types of music, especially opera. Sprint had an open mind, a big heart and a sense of adventure, and he always took people as they were. Sprint is survived by his wife, Marietta Hogan of Iowa City; his stepdaughter, Sarah Feicht Frederick of Cedar Falls; his grandsons, David and Henry; his sister, Cathy (Ron) Secrist of Ames; his brother-in-law, Don Pfeiffer of Washington, Iowa; a niece and nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Mary Louise (Kiffe) Selzer; and two sisters, Sharon Ham and Cindy Pfeiffer. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on May 14, 2019