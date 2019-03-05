Home

Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Steven Shaeffer Obituary
STEVEN LEE SHAEFFER Marion Steven Lee Shaeffer, 74, of Marion, formerly of Kelley and Manchester, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 7, at King of Kings Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. Funeral services will follow the visitation at noon Thursday at the church conducted by Pastor Mark Halvorson. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 51 years, Jane Shaeffer of Marion; son, Todd (Theresa) Shaeffer of De Forest, Wis.; daughters, Debra Pasker (Brice Janssens) of Cedar Rapids and Jennifer Shaeffer (Chad Chopard) of Marion; grandchildren, Cortney Pasker, Carly (Wes) Meyer and Kyle Pasker and Brooke and Sarah Shaeffer; one brother, Tom (Sharon) Shaeffer of Huxley; a sister-in-law, Beverly Shaeffer of Huxley; and many nieces and nephews. Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Lois (Martin) Shaeffer of Boone; and one brother, Larry Shaeffer. Please share a memory of Steven at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019
