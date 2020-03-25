Home

STEWART ELLIS CARSNER Waterloo Stewart Ellis Carsner, 80, of Waterloo, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, after a short illness. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Stewart was born June 8, 1938, in Ojai, Calif. He grew up in Marion, Iowa. He enjoyed fishing with family and friends. He is survived by two sons, Kevin of West Bend, Wis., and Kenneth of Cedar Rapids; and a brother of Vacaville, Calif. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Stewart was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; his parents; two brothers; and a sister. Please leave a message for the family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020
