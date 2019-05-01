|
SUE ANN (DREW) VERHILLE Marion Sue Anne (Drew) Verhille, 57, of Marion, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. In agreement with Sue's wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will greet friends from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9, followed by a vigil service at 6:30 p.m. at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 10, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion. A private family burial will take place at Oak Shade Cemetery in Marion. Further arrangements are pending. The full obituary will be published in the Sunday, May 5, edition of The Gazette. Please share a memory of Sue at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 1, 2019