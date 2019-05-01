Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue Verhille
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue Verhille

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sue Verhille Obituary
SUE ANN (DREW) VERHILLE Marion Sue Anne (Drew) Verhille, 57, of Marion, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. In agreement with Sue's wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will greet friends from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9, followed by a vigil service at 6:30 p.m. at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 10, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion. A private family burial will take place at Oak Shade Cemetery in Marion. Further arrangements are pending. The full obituary will be published in the Sunday, May 5, edition of The Gazette. Please share a memory of Sue at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now