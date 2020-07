Or Copy this URL to Share

SUEANN ELAINE LEWIS Cedar Rapids SueAnn Elaine Lewis, 56, of Cedar Rapids, passed away at home from metastatic breast cancer on Friday, July 3, 2020. Services: 1 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Teahen Funeral Home. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family beginning at noon Friday. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family.



