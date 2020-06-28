Susan Ann (Keller) Moran
SUSAN ANN (KELLER) MORAN Cedar Rapids Susie Moran, 78, of Cedar Rapids passed away on June 23, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center. She was born on July 20, 1941, to the late Walt and Betty Keller. A private family service was held on June 27. There will be an informal Celebration of Life held at the National Czech Museum on July 11, where we can all eat desserts and celebrate Susie. It will be hosted by her husband Bob, her son David, his wife Danean and two daughters (Katie and Claire), and her daughter Julie, her husband Mark and two sons (Aidan and James). In order to maintain social distancing, please plan on coming anytime between 1 to 4 p.m. and wearing a mask. There also is outside seating and mingling space available. We will miss her abundance of energy and enjoyment of life, both the human and four-legged variety. She loved to support others through the many organizations she volunteered with, including Hospice, Miracles in Motion and PTO. She got great enjoyment from bringing together family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to one of the following organizations: Cedar Valley Humane Society, National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library, or Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 28, 2020.
