SUSAN C. WEINTRAUB Shellsburg Susan C. Weintraub, 103, of Shellsburg, died March 30, 2019, at Meadowview Memory Care Village in Cedar Rapids. There will be no services at this time. Survivors include her two daughters, Jan Handler of Shellsburg and Tina (Kevin) Costello of Bridgeport, Conn.; two grandsons, Stephen (Christine) Handler and Robert (Shannon) Handler; and great-granddaughter, Ellie. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Ted Weintraub. While fondly recalling her home in Connecticut, Susan grew to enjoy years of daily walks and the friendly Shellsburg welcome. This determined, witty, and memorable lady recently celebrated her 103rd birthday. The family deeply appreciates the loving attention Meadowview Memory Care's very special staff provided. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019
