SUSAN CARSON BACH Edina, Minn. On Monday, March 30, 2020, Susan Carson Bach, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away, surrounded by family, at the age of 73 in Edina, Minn. Susan was born on June 11, 1946, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Gene and Jane (Huston) Carson. She was the first of five siblings, followed by Ann Carson (Larry Zirbel), John (Hila) Carson, Judy (Dick) Ruemmele and Carey (Robert) Kucera. On Oct. 16, 1982, she married Wayne Everett Bach at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis. They raised two daughters, Christine (Doug) Waldbeiser of Phoenix and Catherine (Dustin) Nester of Minneapolis. She received her teaching degree from Iowa State University and earned her master's degree from the University of Minnesota while she was teaching. She was a dedicated and beloved teacher in Edina for more than 30 years. She touched many lives through her passion for teaching. In life she was surrounded by an extensive, close and loving family and a circle of near and dear friends, a poker group of more than 40 years and a book club centered around her love of reading. She also loved crossword puzzles and solitaire, and always to "keep busy." Sue was an incredibly kind, caring and compassionate person. She was a devoted Catholic, unwavering in her faith and love for God and the church, which she held dearly in her mind and heart throughout her life. Susan was preceded in death by her father, Gene, and her mother, Jane. Susan is survived by her husband of 37 years, Wayne; daughters, Christine and Catherine and their husbands; and grandson, Nolan. She will be missed dearly. A private service will be held for immediate family members and a celebration of Sue's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a charitable organization of your choice.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020