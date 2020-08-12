SUSAN JOANN HAZELETT Ainsworth Susan Joann Hazelett, 78, of Ainsworth, Iowa, died peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Halcyon House in Washington. Celebration of Life services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington. The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday. Interment will be held at Oregon Township Cemetery in Ainsworth. A general memorial has been established. Online condolences may be sent for Susan's family through the web at www.jonesfh.com
. She will be missed by her husband, John, of Ainsworth; sons, Jared (Amanda) Hazelett of Cedar Rapids, Joel (Angela) Hazelett of Ainsworth and Jon (Kelly) Hazelett of Riverside; brother, Craig (Judy) Jones of West Liberty; sisters-in-law, Maria (Ken) Hazen of Marshalltown and Marcia (Dan) Boyer of Santa Barbara, Calif.; and grandchildren, Halle, Bryce, Brena, Olivia and Brant.