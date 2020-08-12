1/1
Susan Joann Hazelett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SUSAN JOANN HAZELETT Ainsworth Susan Joann Hazelett, 78, of Ainsworth, Iowa, died peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Halcyon House in Washington. Celebration of Life services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington. The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday. Interment will be held at Oregon Township Cemetery in Ainsworth. A general memorial has been established. Online condolences may be sent for Susan's family through the web at www.jonesfh.com. She will be missed by her husband, John, of Ainsworth; sons, Jared (Amanda) Hazelett of Cedar Rapids, Joel (Angela) Hazelett of Ainsworth and Jon (Kelly) Hazelett of Riverside; brother, Craig (Judy) Jones of West Liberty; sisters-in-law, Maria (Ken) Hazen of Marshalltown and Marcia (Dan) Boyer of Santa Barbara, Calif.; and grandchildren, Halle, Bryce, Brena, Olivia and Brant.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Jones & Eden Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Jones & Eden Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Interment
Oregon Township Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones & Eden Funeral Home
116 E Main St
Washington, IA 52353
(319) 653-2105
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones & Eden Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved