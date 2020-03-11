Home

SUSAN A. KADLEC Independence Susan A. Kadlec, 60, of Independence, formerly of Marion, Cedar Rapids, Oklahoma and California, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020. There will be a Celebration of Life from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at 3421 Blairs Ferry Rd., Cedar Rapids. Susan was a shining light who will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Steve and Joanne; her grandparents; and many other loved relatives and friends. She is survived by her only child, David James Reed Jr.; and her beloved grandchildren, Cristian, Lexi Jo, Jackson and Gianna. She also leaves behind her much-loved sisters and brother, nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. Her endless faith, cheery disposition and infectious smile will not be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Hall Perrine Cancer Center at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020
