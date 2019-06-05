Home

Susan Kay Daering Obituary
SUSAN KAY DAERING Cedar Rapids Susan Kay Daering, 74, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at Crestview Acres, Cedar Rapids. As per Susan's wishes, cremation has taken place. Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion, Iowa. Susan was born Aug. 28, 1944, in Washington, Iowa, the daughter of Duane and Julia (Harvey) Daering. She attended City High School and went on to receive her associate degree at Kirkwood Community College. In November of 1961, Susan was united in marriage to Gaylen Kron, and they later divorced. Susan worked in the administrative field most of her life. She enjoyed cooking, making candies, sewing and animals. Her greatest joy was her family. Susan is survived and lovingly remembered by her four children, Rayna (Travis) Danielson, Jill Hartz, Bret (Amanda) Kron and Ben (Harriett) Daering; seven grandchildren, Chad and Dan (Rachel) Klein, Tanner and Breanna Hartz, Mariyah Kron, and Natalie and Evelyn Daering; two great-grandchildren, Solomon and Elon Klein; and siblings, Trish, Ed and Jim. She was preceded in death by her parents, Duane and Julia Daering. Please share a memory of Susan at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on June 5, 2019
