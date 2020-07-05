1/1
Susan Kay "Susie" Hartz
SUSAN KAY "SUSIE" HARTZ Marengo Susan Kay "Susie" Hartz, 72, of Marengo, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's, in Cedar Rapids. Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to the family in Susie's name. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, is assisting the family with arrangements. Susie is survived by her husband, Darrel; three children, James Hartz of Marengo, Allen Hartz of La Porte City and Troy (Robin) Hartz of Marengo; five grandchildren, Tanner, Breanna, Colton and Kevin Hartz and Katelyn (Matthew) Cronquist; four siblings, Joy McCune of Albert Lea, Minn., Greg Benscoter of Marshalltown, Stratton "Whitey" (Crystal) Benscoter of Marengo and Kimberly (Ron) Hemm of Washington; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Susie Benscoter was born June 19, 1948, in Oskaloosa, the daughter of Ralph and Virginia (Clark) Benscoter. She married Darrell Hartz at First Lutheran Church in Conroy in 1965. The couple made their home in the rural Conroy/Marengo area. Susie was a housewife, and later worked at Rose Haven Nursing Home, Pioneer Seed Corn, and cleaned the local bank and houses. She loved taking care of people, baking pies and cookies for others and fishing on the Iowa River, and did not worry about frivolous things. Susie especially loved attending her grandchildren's numerous events. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 5, 2020.
