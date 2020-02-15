Home

Susan Kay Lange

Susan Kay Lange Obituary
SUSAN KAY LANGE Cedar Rapids Susan Kay Lange was born Sept. 29, 1952, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Karl and Luella (Wassendorf) Meier. She passed away Feb. 9, 2020, at Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. Susan was married to Douglas Lange. Susan worked at Rockwell Collins for 40 years. She enjoyed her grandchildren and playing at the casino. She is survived by husband; brother, Terry (Linda) Meier; two daughters, Tera Thein and Heidi (John) Mangold of Cedar Rapids; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Danny and Roy Meier. She was loved by so many and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 15, 2020
