SUSAN KAY MICHAEL Iowa City Susan Kay Michael, 62, of Iowa City, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, surrounded by family at the Bird House in Iowa City after a courageous battle with renal cancer. She was born to Richard and Frances (Beenen) Michael on Dec. 21, 1956. Sue attended Longfellow Elementary, Regina Junior High and Regina High School, before graduating from Kirkwood Community College. She worked for Briarwood for 30 years as a cook; she loved her work and continually took care of both residents and coworkers. Sue was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She always was taking care of others, without concern for herself. She enjoyed baking, reading, spending time with her family and spoiling her great-nieces and great-nephews. She was a huge animal lover. Miss Penny was her favorite. Sue is survived by her sisters, Barb (Bryan) Dietz of Iowa City, Pam (Rick) Tanaka of Hopkins, Minn., Patricia Michael and Jana Michael; and brother, Bob (Cathy Zaharis) Michael of Iowa City; four nieces, Molly Dietz, Jenny (Anthony) Castillo, Sara Dietz and Lauren (Dan) O'Neil; four nephews, Mike (Courtney) Tanaka, Jeff Tanaka, Greg Michael and Randy Tanaka; four great-nephews; two great-nieces; and one great-nephew on the way. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 3, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City, with a rosary recited at 3:30 p.m. before the visitation. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at St. Wenceslaus Church, 618 E. Davenport St. in Iowa City. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Hills. The Michael's family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at the Bird House for their wonderful care they provided Sue in her last few weeks, and to Dr. Laux and the staff at the UI Holden Cancer Center for their treatment and compassion during the past few years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sue's name to the Holden Cancer Center, the Bird House of Iowa City and the Richard and Frances Michael Family Scholarship with the Regina Foundation. www.lensingfuneral.com Published in The Gazette on May 31, 2019