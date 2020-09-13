1/1
SUSAN LEE STALLMAN Atkins Susan (Sue) Lee Stallman, 74, of Atkins, Iowa, passed away at home Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born May 31, 1946, in Mason City, Iowa, to LeRoy and Florence (Venechuk) Miller, Sue graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1964 and moved to Cedar Rapids in 1966. On Oct. 24, 1970, Susan married Terry Stallman in Cedar Rapids, and together they raised their daughter Tammy. She retired from Collins Radio/Rockwell Collins in 2003 after 37 years of service, and during that time she also was a member of IBEW Local 1362 Union. She was a member of St. John XXIII Catholic Church. Susan is survived by her daughter, Tammy (Shawn) Bruner; and one grandson, Cody, who was so precious to her. She also is survived by her sister, Sharon (Allan) Petersen; as well as several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; grandparents; brother, Donald Miller; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Private family services will be held, with services recorded and posted to our website. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 13, 2020.
