SUSAN MARIE (HECKMAN) MAGNER Cedar Rapids Susan Marie (Heckman) Magner, 76, beloved wife of Patrick Magner of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Jan. 8, 2020, with her husband by her side. Sue was born May 21, 1943, in Pittsfield, Mass., to Jane Elizabeth Wilner Heckman and George Remington Heckman, arriving minutes before her twin sister, Sally Aline (Heckman) Peck. Sue was a 1961 Niskayuna (N.Y.) High School graduate with high honors and a 1965 cum lade graduate of Albertus Magnus College (New Haven, Conn.) After college she worked for Albertus Magnus as a college admissions counselor. She attended Columbia University Graduate School in New York, majoring in library science, and later worked at Yale University Library. She lived in Bath and Five Islands, Maine, working as a realtor, before moving to Iowa City in 1983, living with her sister, Sally and nieces. She received her master's degree in substance abuse/addiction counseling from the University of Iowa. She was employed in Cedar Rapids at Sedlacek Treatment Center, Mercy Hospital Hospice, the Catherine McAuley Center, and ASAC. Sue is survived by husband, Patrick; her twin sister, Sally H. Peck (Alan Bohanan) of West Branch, Iowa; Patricia Schumann (Tom) of Florence, Mass.; Paula J. Heckman of Acton, Mass.; and Stephen C. Heckman (Kate) of Newbury, Mass.; as well as several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews in Iowa, Colorado, New York, Massachusetts and North Carolina. Although Susan did not have any children, her nieces and nephews were very important to her and she loved them deeply. Additionally, she is survived by her mother-in-law, Barbara Magner of Cedar Rapids; as well as Patrick's sisters, Debbie, Peggy, Kathy and Diane; and brother, Mick, and all of their families. Throughout her life, and in particular during her professional career, Sue was a dedicated counselor and helped many achieve success in fighting addictions. She was a lover of animals which was evident in her expressions of live for these creatures. Sue was an organ donor and, before cremation, her body was accepted for donation by the Iowa Donor Network. Susan's family gives special thanks to the staff of St. Luke's Hospital and UnityPoint Hospice where she spent her last days. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to UnityPoint Hospice-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Jan. 15 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020