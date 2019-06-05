Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Sass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Marie Sass

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Susan Marie Sass Obituary
SUSAN MARIE SASS South English Susan Marie Sass died on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City at the age of 74. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, at English River Church of the Brethren, near South English. A memorial service immediately will follow the visitation. A general memorial fund has been established. Powell Funeral Home in North English is in charge of arrangements. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.