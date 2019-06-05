|
SUSAN MARIE SASS South English Susan Marie Sass died on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City at the age of 74. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, at English River Church of the Brethren, near South English. A memorial service immediately will follow the visitation. A general memorial fund has been established. Powell Funeral Home in North English is in charge of arrangements. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on June 5, 2019