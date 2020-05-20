|
|
SUSAN JEAN (SLAGER) MEEK Vinton Susan Jean (Slager) Meek, 68, passed away peacefully Friday May 15, 2020, at the Vinton Lutheran Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., Vinton. (Following social distancing guidelines). Interment will be held at Bear Creek Cemetery, rural Vinton. Susan was born Oct. 28, 1951, in Waterloo, the daughter of Charles and Anna Mae (Van Fossen) Slager. On Sept. 14, 1968, she married Leroy Meek at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. The couple later divorced. Susan had a deep love and pride for her hometown of Brandon. She loved animals, especially Dobermans and Manx cats. She enjoyed crafting and ceramic painting. Purple was her favorite color. She is survived by her son, Roger (Jean) Meek of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Dawn (Boyd) Miller of Independence, Mo.; four grandchildren, Mackenzie Meek of Cedar Falls, Noah Meek USN of Little Creek, Va., Lynde Mae Miller of Independence, Mo., and Taylor Krukenberg of Janesville; and two brothers, John Slager of Brandon, and Scott Slager of Vinton. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Mike Slager. Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 20, 2020