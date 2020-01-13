|
|
SUSAN O. STRAUSS Iowa City Susan O. Strauss, 77, died peacefully Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, with her husband by her side. A funeral service to celebrate Susan's life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service. Rabbi Esther Hugenholtz will officiate. Burial will be at Agudas Achim Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Sim & Sara Strauss Memorial Fund at Agudas Achim, or to the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center. Susan was born April 8, 1942, in Orange City, Iowa, the daughter of Samuel and Marjorie (Kiehne) Osdoba. She was a graduate of Maurice Orange City High School and attended the University of Iowa, where she was a member of Sigma Delta Tau Sorority. On July 15, 1962, Susan married Stephen Strauss in Sioux City. Susan was the receptionist at the University of Iowa Alumni Association for many years, where she greeted all with her warm smile and a genuine desire to help others. She was a past president of the Agudas Achim Sisterhood and Hadassah. She was an enthusiastic supporter of the performing arts and an advocate for the Ronald McDonald House. Susan had a fierce personality and a passionate soul. She loved to cook and was a gifted baker. She was a very loyal Hawkeye fan. Most important to Susan was her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Susan is survived by her husband, Stephen; children, Michael (Cathy) Strauss of Oberlin, Ohio, and Debby (Tim) Blake of Colorado Springs, Colo.; five grandchildren, Jacob and Dana Strauss and Maddy, Sam and Ethan Blake; her siblings, Gloria (Gary) Moreau, Karen (Jim) Van Roekel, Frank (Peg) Osdoba and Ed (Robin) Osdoba; brothers- and sisters-in-law, David (Penny) Strauss and Richard (Ellie Herman) Strauss; and numerous nieces and nephews. Susan was preceded in death by her parents. Online condolences can be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020