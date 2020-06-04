SUSAN PATRICIA KROHMER Iowa City Susan Patricia Krohmer, 70, died May 31, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics after a sudden and unexpected decline in her health. Her son, Aaron, was with her at the time of her death, at which time she was free of pain. Susan has chosen to be cremated; there will be no services planned at this time. Susan was born in Des Moines, in 1949, to Donald and Patricia Bridge Krohmer. After graduating from Roosevelt High School, she attended Iowa State University for two years. She transferred to the University of Iowa in 1969, and has lived in Iowa City since that time. Susan received a B.A in social work from the University of Iowa in 1971. She was instrumental in the starting of the Iowa City Free Medical Clinic during this time, and served as its first paid director from January 1971 to March 1972. This work stimulated her interest in nursing and led to her studying nursing at Kirkwood Community College. She continued her nursing education and received her Family Planning Practitioner Certificate from the Rocky Mountain Planned Parenthood Center for Continuing Education. She worked as a staff nurse at UIHC in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, which included working in the Early Termination of Pregnancy Unit. Her nursing work in Ob-Gyn led her to seek training as a genetic counselor. She was hired by the University of Iowa Regional Genetic Consultation Service as the Southeast Iowa regional coordinator. She traveled across the state to provide in-service training for providers as well as counseling for families. She served in this position until 1987 when her career ended as the result of a disabling traumatic event. Susan was a feminist, an activist, a pacifist and advocate for human rights. She protested the Vietnam war (and every war after) and walked in the Great Peace March for Global Nuclear Disarmament in 1986. She was one of the founders of Domestic Violence Project; she was a volunteer on the Rape Victim Advocacy Program crisis line. She volunteered at the Free Medical Clinic as a coordinator, examiner and patient guide for many years. In recent years she volunteered at the Crisis Center food bank and was a member of Social Justice Team at the Unitarian Universalist Society. Susan was a very attentive aunt and loved visiting her family and sharing their pictures with all. Susan is survived by her son, Aaron Krohmer, of Iowa City; her brother, Steve Krohmer and sister-in-law, Janet; nieces and nephews, Brian, Anne and Kristen; four great-nieces and -nephews, all of the Minneapolis metropolitan area; and close friends, Vickie Wyant, Deb Schoelerman and Paul Pomrehn, who provided friendship, care and support for many years; her cat, Kiera; and Susan's former husbands are Doug Freeman and Charles Eastham. Susan is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Free Medical Clinic or the social justice organization of your choice.



