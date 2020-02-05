|
SUSAN M. PECKA Hiawatha Susan M. Pecka, 69, of Hiawatha, passed away suddenly in her home on Jan. 30, 2020. A lifelong resident of the Cedar Rapids area, she graduated with honors from Kirkwood Community College and retired from Nordstrom in 2017. Her mother, Phyllis Happel; stepfather, Karl Happel; and grandmother, Agnes Smith, preceded her in death. She's greatly missed by her nephews, Aaron and Larry; nephew-in-law, Nate; and nieces, Christina, Kelsi and Lauren. They most remember her thoughtfulness and the fun they had with her during family gatherings. Her grandnieces and nephews, Rhianna, Donovan, Kendall, Lilly and Jaxon, delighted her and she enjoyed hearing about their activities. She's survived by her siblings, Larry McLinden, Mary Rasmussen and Beverly Blasingame; and brother-in-law, Steven Blasingame, who deeply mourn her passing. She made us laugh. Susie was a preservationist of family memorabilia, and a keen observer of animals and nature. Her family remembers her wit and the ways she showed love. She shared her passion for art, animals and nature with friends and family. She encouraged creativity and the pursuit of dreams. Kids adored her childlikeness and she showed "huge amounts of interest" in the things they liked to do. She made everyone feel instantly comfortable. "She was special." Among her belongings, her family found a poem, which leaves us with these soothing words: "When tomorrow starts without me, Don't think we're far apart, For every time you think of me, I'm right there in your heart." Family and friends are invited to gather in Iowa City at 619 N. Linn St. on Friday, Feb. 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. to celebrate Susie's life.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020