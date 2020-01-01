|
SUZANNE DAVIS KOURY Iowa City Suzanne Davis Koury of Iowa City died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the age of 81. Born on June 29, 1938, to Hannah Mary and Theodore Thomas Davis in Scranton Pa., she then moved with her family to Middletown, Pa.; Wilmington, Del.; and finally to Kansas City, Mo., at age 10 where she graduated from high school. She attended the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo., and graduated with a B.S. in dietetics. She subsequently spent a year of training in Boston, Mass., at Beth Israel Hospital. She moved to St Paul, Minn., and lived and worked at the St. Paul County Hospital for three years. She then moved to Iowa City in 1964 to pursue her master's degree in nutrition at the University of Iowa. She received her master's in 1970. She was married in 1966 and divorced in 1991. She worked as a dietitian at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for 35 years and then for the Veteran's Administration Medical Center for 10 years. She retired from work in January 2008. Suzanne was very active in her community. She taught Sunday school at Zion Lutheran Church for many years, served on the Domestic Violence Intervention board of directors, and was a founding member of Table to Table Food Rescue Organization as well as served on its board of directors for 12 years. When she retired, she volunteered with RSVP (Retired and Senior Volunteer Program), working with grade school children by being a Rock & Reader and a pen pal. In 2015, she started a program called the "Birthday Caper" which provides birthday gifts for children in temporary housing. She also was very involved with the Iowa Democratic Party. She also was very active in her profession serving on many committees and holding many offices in the Iowa Dietetic Association, including serving as president. She was awarded the Excellence in Nutrition Education in 1994 by the Midland Dairy Council and the Outstanding Dietitian Award by the Iowa Dietetic Association in 1998. Suzanne was forever grateful to her parents for their love and support throughout their lives. Her greatest source of joy and love were her two children and her three grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Michael Davis Koury (Lisa) of North Liberty, her daughter, Neysa Marie Koury (Karl Hornyik) of Seattle, Wash.; her granddaughters, Lydia and Beyza Hornyik of Seattle; her sister, Elizabeth Fitzgerald (Richard) of Yonkers, N.Y.; her brother, Theodore Davis (Jane) of Shawnee, Kan.; and many nieces and nephews who adored her. She was preceded in death by her beloved grandson, Samuel Koury; and a very close friend, Reginald Cihla. She had wonderful friends and was very appreciative of the many ways they supported her. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Dup15q Alliance at www.https://dup15q.org, an organization close to Suzanne's heart. Her family will greet friends from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Condolences: www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 1, 2020