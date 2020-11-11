1/1
Suzanne Marie "Sue" Powers
SUZANNE "SUE" MARIE POWERS Cedar Rapids Suzanne "Sue" Marie Powers, 65, passed away at home in Cedar Rapids from natural causes on Nov. 4, 2020. A Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 627 W. Fourth St., Waterloo, Iowa. There will be a visitation an hour before service. Sue will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery following Mass. A funeral luncheon will be held after interment at the VFW Hall at 1406 Commercial St., Waterloo, hosted by Suzanne's daughters. Masks are required to be worn on the premises of Sacred Heart and the VFW when outside of the event hall due to COVID-19. Memorials may be directed to her family or by donation to the ASPCA.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 11, 2020.
