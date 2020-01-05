|
SUZANNE RENEE DUGGAN Cedar Falls Suzanne Renee Duggan, 56, of Cedar Falls, died at home of cancer on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. She was born Sept. 16, 1963, in Olin, Iowa, the daughter of Lloyd and Kathleen (Hoag) Andre. Suzanne married Delbert Moore on June 8, 1985, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Olin, and they later divorced. She married Dennis Duggan on April 23, 2009, in Mexico and later on May 7, 2009, in Cedar Falls. Suzanne graduated from Olin Consolidated High School in 1982 and Stewart's Beauty School in 1983. She earned her BS in business from Upper Iowa University in Fayette and her MBA from St. Ambrose University in 2004. Suzanne worked for Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids for 20 years, most recently as a senior technical support manager. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Duggan of Cedar Falls; her five children, Breann (Ben) Cole of Delhi, Iowa, Jacob Moore of Manchester, Iowa, and Ryan Duggan, Tim (Melinda) Duggan and Daniel Duggan, all of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren, Abram and Walker Cole and Keenan, Kylen and Kael Duggan; her brother, Richard (Heidi) Andre of Beloit, Wis., and her sister, Janell Andre of Olin. Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Samuel Andre. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Prairie Lakes Church, with burial at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, and one hour before service at the church on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the . Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
