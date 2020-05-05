|
SUZANNE SNYDER Belle Plaine Suzanne Snyder, a resident of Orchard Ridge Retirement Community of Winchester, Va., and a former resident of Belle Plaine, Iowa, died of natural causes on April 26, 2020. Born Aug. 18, 1936, the daughter of Mildred Johnson Snyder and Wallace F. Snyder, she graduated from Belle Plaine High School and received B.A. and M.A. degrees from the University of Iowa. She was a teacher and coach in the Cedar Rapids Community School District for 32 years. She taught physical education, health and science, and coached volleyball and tennis. Her interests included reading, golf, tennis and walking. She was a member of Chapter El of the PEO sisterhood in Belle Plaine and Calvary Episcopal Church in Front Royal, Va. Survivors include her brother, Wally, and sister- in-law, Jean of Washington, D.C., and two nephews. Charlie of Chico, Calif., and Steve (SJ) of Silver Spring, Md. She also is survived by a grandniece, Lily; and grandnephew, Corbin Wallace of Silver Spring. Graveside services held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Belle Plaine. Online condolences can be sent to www.neuhausfuneralservice.com Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published in The Gazette on May 5, 2020