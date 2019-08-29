|
|
SYLVAN LEE ZUBER Cedar Rapids Sylvan Lee Zuber of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Marengo, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Colonial Manor in Amana at the age of 82 years. He was born March 2, 1937, near Conroy, Iowa, the son of Ezra and Mary "Mae" (Vercanda) Zuber. He graduated from Conroy High School. Sylvan was united in marriage to Elaine Behounek in Chelsea, Iowa. To this union, they were blessed with five children. They later divorced. He later married Bonnie Seely; they divorced a number of years later. Sylvan worked as a general contractor, building and remodeling homes and commercial properties. He had resided in Conroy, Marengo and Cedar Rapids. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, being outside, hunting, cattle drives, dancing, golfing and watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and Westerns. He is survived by five children, Michael (Andrea) Zuber of Syracuse, N.Y., Mark (Julie) Zuber of Marengo, Matthew (Katarina) Zuber of Annandale, Va., Maurice Zuber and Mary Charlotte Mossman of Winthrop; 12 grandchildren, Abigail Zuber, Izabel Zuber, Mark Bickal, Ashley Stukey, Joe Zuber, Leah Zuber, Karl Zuber, Emma Zuber, Maja Zuber, Vincent Mossman, Kristin Mossman and James Mossman; three great-grandchildren, Nolen, Nora and Rhett Stukey; three brothers, Harlan (Marilyn) Zuber of Williamsburg, Verlyn (Mary) Zuber of Marengo and Darrell (Beth Tait) Zuber of Salt Lake City, Utah; a sister-in-law, Sylvia Zuber of Mesa, Ariz.; and a special friend, Marilyn Murphy of Williamsburg. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jerry Zuber; two sisters, Marlene Monahan and Ailene Northrup; and a son-in-law, Tom Mossman. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Williamsburg. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019