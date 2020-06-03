Sylvia Andresen
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SYLVIA JUNE ANDRESEN Oxford Junction Sylvia June Andresen, 85, of Oxford Junction, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Pinicon Place in Anamosa. Her services will be at a later date. Dawson Funeral Services is caring for the family. Sylvia was born June 21, 1934, the daughter of Max and Emily (Vacek) Andresen. She was a graduate of Wyoming High School, after which she worked for Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids for 39 years. After retiring, she moved back to Oxford Junction. S. June had a caring heart, especially for her family. Her love and generosity will be her legacy. She is survived by her siblings, Jerry (Betty) Andresen of Wyoming, Emily (Bruce) Billings of Delhi and Gene Andresen of Oxford Junction; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Betty; and a sister-in-law, Patricia. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dawson Funeral Home - Oxford Junction
221 N 2Nd Ave
Oxford Junction, IA 52323
(563) 826-2029
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved