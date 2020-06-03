SYLVIA JUNE ANDRESEN Oxford Junction Sylvia June Andresen, 85, of Oxford Junction, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Pinicon Place in Anamosa. Her services will be at a later date. Dawson Funeral Services is caring for the family. Sylvia was born June 21, 1934, the daughter of Max and Emily (Vacek) Andresen. She was a graduate of Wyoming High School, after which she worked for Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids for 39 years. After retiring, she moved back to Oxford Junction. S. June had a caring heart, especially for her family. Her love and generosity will be her legacy. She is survived by her siblings, Jerry (Betty) Andresen of Wyoming, Emily (Bruce) Billings of Delhi and Gene Andresen of Oxford Junction; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Betty; and a sister-in-law, Patricia. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 3, 2020.