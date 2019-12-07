|
SYLVIA CARTER Cedar Rapids Sylvia Carter, 84, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha. Gathering of family and friends: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. Private family inurnment: Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Survivors include her husband of 63 years, David; children, Blair of Texas, Grant of Cedar Rapids and Neal Carter of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Amber Carter and Curtis (Alexa) Winsor; great-grandchildren, Ayden Vaughn, Alena Harris and Theodore Winsor; brother, Arthur of Cedar Rapids; sister-in-law, Jenni Fauchier; and many extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Sylvia Ann Svaldi was born May 20, 1935, to Arthur and Verna (Mitchener) Svaldi in Oskaloosa. When Sylvia was just an infant, the family moved to Manchester, Iowa. Sylvia attended Manchester High School, where she met David Carter. They graduated in 1954. She attended what was then Iowa State Teachers College for one year and then joined her husband-to-be, David, in Iowa City. She attended the University of Iowa for one year and then began working for the University as a secretary to Dr. Davies in East Hall. Sylvia and David were married in Danforth Chapel on the university campus on Labor Day weekend in 1956. The young couple soon moved to Cedar Rapids so David could take a job at KCRG radio and television. Later, she took a job at the Linn County Psychiatric Clinic in downtown Cedar Rapids as a medical transcriptionist. That facility was renamed the Abbe Center for Community Health and moved to the Fillmore Center. She worked there for 30-plus years until she was nearly 80, well past the normal age for retirement. Many knew Sylvia as a happy and chipper person to all she came in contact with. The family asks that you take a moment to remember her in that spirit and not for what Alzheimer's took from her. If you desire, donations in her name may be made to the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy or the Mercy Medical Center Foundation. Please share your support and memories with Sylvia's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019